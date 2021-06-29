Waterloo Region District School Board names new director of eduction

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board has found a replacement for recently retired director of education John Bryant.

On Aug. 3, jeewan chanicka will take the reigns of Waterloo’ public school board.

Board chair Joanne Weston said jeewan brings “a deep commitment” to building strong relationships with students, staff and the community, and fostering collaboration across the system.

“His experience leading equity and anti-oppression initiatives across Ontario and internationally will advance our commitment to providing educational excellence to all our students — each and every one.”

According to the board, chanicka comes to the region with 20 years of experience in the field including working for the York Region District School Board where he was a principal, the Toronto District School Board, where he served as Superintendent, Equity, Anti-Racism, Anti-Oppression and as Superintendent of Schools and the Ministry of Education.

Two years ago, he began working for Al Rajhi Education in Dubai where he began creating the plan for a growing list of schools across the Middle East.

The new director of education is also said to be known for his social justice advocacy, anti-racism and innovation.

“Equity, Community and innovation have been foundational to my approach in my career to ensure academic and well-being excellence for all students,” chanicka stated.

“In particular, I have worked significantly to address systemic inequities and unequal outcomes for the most marginalized students and to uphold our commitments as per truth and reconciliation.”

Bryant announced his retirement in January, officially stepping aside on May 31.