Alberta records 209 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over 4-day period

Alberta has released COVID-19 data from the last four days, which shows a total of 209 new cases and two additional deaths from the disease.

On Friday, 81 new cases were reported in Alberta. There were 64 new cases on Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 reported on Monday.

There have been two COVID-19-related deaths reported to Alberta Health since June 23: two men in their 80s in the Calgary zone. Both cases included comorbidities, Alberta Health said.

There are now 179 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 190 people in hospital on Thursday. Of those, 39 are being treated in intensive care, down from 50 last Thursday.

Active cases also continue to decline in Alberta to 1,261 on Monday from approximately 1,500 active cases on Friday. Of the active cases, 682 are in the Calgary zone, 201 are in the North zone, 195 are in the Edmonton zone, 137 are in the Central zone and 42 are in the South zone.

Alberta has now administered 4,198,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sunday, 71.7 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 38.6 per cent are fully immunized with two doses.

When it comes to the overall population of Alberta, 61 per cent has received one dose of vaccine and 32.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Monday’s update comes after a technical glitch on Friday caused the province to only release preliminary data. The province is no longer releasing COVID-19 data on the weekends.

In addition, Tuesday will be the chief medical officer of health’s last regularly scheduled in-person update on COVID-19.

“We have been through a lot together, and while COVID-19 will be with us for some time, cases are falling quickly and vaccine uptake is rising,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said last week.

COVID-19 data will continue to be released online Monday to Friday.