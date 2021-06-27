Regina Police Service investigating woman’s death at home on Vernon Crescent

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating a woman’s death that happened Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a home on the 100 block of Vernon Crescent at about 9:45 p.m. for reports of an injured woman.

When emergency medical services arrived to the home it determined the woman was beyond help and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working alongside the Saskatchewan Coroners Service in its investigation. No further details are being released at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

