Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Police Service investigating woman’s death at home on Vernon Crescent

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 12:46 pm
The Regina Police Service in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is conducting an investigation into the death of a woman. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is conducting an investigation into the death of a woman. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating a woman’s death that happened Saturday night.

Read more: Regina police investigating man’s death as a homicide

Police say they were called to a home on the 100 block of Vernon Crescent at about 9:45 p.m. for reports of an injured woman.

When emergency medical services arrived to the home it determined the woman was beyond help and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Police investigate after injured man dies at Regina hospital

Police are working alongside the Saskatchewan Coroners Service in its investigation. No further details are being released at this time, police say.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagDeath tagRegina Police Service tagCrime Stoppers tagRPS tagDeath Investigation tagcoroner's tagVernon Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers