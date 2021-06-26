Structure fire in Peachland sparks wildfire; houses evacuated

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters and emergency crews are battling a wildfire in Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service says it and local fire departments are responding to the fire, which was sparked by a structure fire that spread into the nearby brush.

Thirty-one firefighters were said to be on scene. One helicopter and air tankers were also involved in the fight, but have since been stood down.

The #BCWildfire Service is currently responding to the McCall Creek wildfire (K50925), ~ 4km SW of #Peachland. BCWS are on site assisting the local fire department. 31 personnel are responding to this fire and are being supported by 1 helicopter and airtankers. pic.twitter.com/MwzFwfYq7r — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 26, 2021

A view of smoke rising from the wildfire in Peachland.

The fire was once listed as being two hectares in size, but is now pegged at 0.9 ha, and is considered being held.

Emergency crews were called to the fire around noon.

A spokesperson for the Emergency Operations Centre says all properties on Maranatha Drive were tactically evacuated by RCMP, and that an evacuation alert is in effect for all properties on Pine Ridge Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

Residents who were evacuated are being sheltered at the Peachland Community Centre.

Smoke from the fire was quite visible and could be seen from kilometres away.

Ashcroft wildfire

In related news, BC Wildfire says a structure fire near Ashcroft also spread into nearby bush.

Three BC Wildfire crews were on scene, along with the local fire department and one helicopter.

The fire, located two kilometres west of Ashcroft, was estimated to be five hectares in size.

The incident is under investigation but is suspected to be human-caused.