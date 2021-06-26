SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Structure fire in Peachland sparks wildfire; houses evacuated

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire in Peachland, B.C.' Wildfire in Peachland, B.C.
Firefighters and emergency crews were called to a wildfire in Peachland on Saturday afternoon. It's believed a house fire sparked the wildfire.

Firefighters and emergency crews are battling a wildfire in Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service says it and local fire departments are responding to the fire, which was sparked by a structure fire that spread into the nearby brush.

Thirty-one firefighters were said to be on scene. One helicopter and air tankers were also involved in the fight, but have since been stood down.

Structure fire in Peachland sparks wildfire; houses evacuated - image View image in full screen
Mike McLean

A view of smoke rising from the wildfire in Peachland.

The fire was once listed as being two hectares in size, but is now pegged at 0.9 ha, and is considered being held.

Emergency crews were called to the fire around noon.

A spokesperson for the Emergency Operations Centre says all properties on Maranatha Drive were tactically evacuated by RCMP, and that an evacuation alert is in effect for all properties on Pine Ridge Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

Residents who were evacuated are being sheltered at the Peachland Community Centre.

Smoke from the fire was quite visible and could be seen from kilometres away.

Ashcroft wildfire

In related news, BC Wildfire says a structure fire near Ashcroft also spread into nearby bush.

Three BC Wildfire crews were on scene, along with the local fire department and one helicopter.

The fire, located two kilometres west of Ashcroft, was estimated to be five hectares in size.

The incident is under investigation but is suspected to be human-caused.

