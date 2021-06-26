Manitoba RCMP searching for missing Vita girl

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Morris RCMP are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday morning.

Officers say they received the call around 4 p.m., some eight hours after Donna Boushie was last seen at her home in the southern Manitoba community.

Boushie is 5’6″ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her family is very concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who may have seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts should call the Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2:05 New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs – Feb 26, 2021

Advertisement