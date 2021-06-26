Manitoba RCMP searching for missing Vita girl

Morris RCMP are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday morning.
Officers say they received the call around 4 p.m., some eight hours after Donna Boushie was last seen at her home in the southern Manitoba community.
Read more: Missing Morris couple safely located: RCMP
Boushie is 5’6″ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her family is very concerned for her well-being.
Trending Stories
Anyone who may have seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts should call the Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
New tool to help locate missing kids receives nod from Canadian police chiefs
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments