Flooding possible in Lake Simcoe region as days of rain expected

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority says rainfall over the next few days may result in flooding of low-lying areas.

According to Environment Canada, rain is predicted from Friday night until Thursday in the Barrie region.

The local conservation authority also said 50 to 100-plus mm of rain are expected in the region between Friday through Tuesday.

“All watercourses in our area will experience higher than normal water levels and flows,” the conservation authority says.

“As a result, local streams and rivers will become dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges. Children should be warned to stay away from all watercourses.”

The conservation authority’s watershed report is in effect until Thursday.

