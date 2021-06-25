Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Flooding possible in Lake Simcoe region as days of rain expected

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 4:48 pm
According to Environment Canada, rain is predicted from Friday night until Thursday in the Barrie region. View image in full screen
According to Environment Canada, rain is predicted from Friday night until Thursday in the Barrie region. Courtesy: Heather Elless

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority says rainfall over the next few days may result in flooding of low-lying areas.

According to Environment Canada, rain is predicted from Friday night until Thursday in the Barrie region.

The local conservation authority also said 50 to 100-plus mm of rain are expected in the region between Friday through Tuesday.

Read more: Significant rain expected in London region

“All watercourses in our area will experience higher than normal water levels and flows,” the conservation authority says.

Trending Stories

“As a result, local streams and rivers will become dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges. Children should be warned to stay away from all watercourses.”

Story continues below advertisement

The conservation authority’s watershed report is in effect until Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Spring flooding: Tips on how to protect your property and home' Spring flooding: Tips on how to protect your property and home
Spring flooding: Tips on how to protect your property and home – Mar 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lake Simcoe tagBarrie Thunderstorm tagLake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority tagBarrie rainfall tagFlooding Lake Simcoe region tagHeavy rain Lake Simcoe region tagPossible flooding Lake Simcoe region tagThunderstorms Barrie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers