Canada

N.S. beaches to be supervised by lifeguards starting July 1

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 10:39 am
Kidston Lake Beach. View image in full screen
Kidston Lake Beach. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

People looking forward to summer fun at Nova Scotia’s beaches can do so under the supervision of lifeguards starting July 1.

According to the province, the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service provides 82 lifeguards to supervise 25 beaches in 12 counties.

Last summer, more than 300,000 people visited the beaches and more than 100 rescues took place.

READ MORE: COVID-19 survival — Halifax sex shop raises enough money to keep operating

Beaches will be supervised daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., except for Mavillette and Clam Harbour beaches, which are only supervised on weekends until Aug. 29.

A list of supervised beaches can be found on the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service website, hlifesavingsociety.ns.ca.

Click to play video: 'OnTree introduces new wheelchair-accessible zipline route' OnTree introduces new wheelchair-accessible zipline route
OnTree introduces new wheelchair-accessible zipline route
