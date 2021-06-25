N.S. beaches to be supervised by lifeguards starting July 1

Send this page to someone via email

People looking forward to summer fun at Nova Scotia’s beaches can do so under the supervision of lifeguards starting July 1.

According to the province, the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service provides 82 lifeguards to supervise 25 beaches in 12 counties.

Last summer, more than 300,000 people visited the beaches and more than 100 rescues took place.

Beaches will be supervised daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., except for Mavillette and Clam Harbour beaches, which are only supervised on weekends until Aug. 29.

A list of supervised beaches can be found on the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service website, hlifesavingsociety.ns.ca.

