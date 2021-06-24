Man injured after motorcycle crash in West Lincoln

A man in his 20s was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle in West Lincoln on Wednesday night, Niagara police say.
Police believe the rider lost control of his Suzuki bike sometime before 9 p.m. on Caistor Road near Twenty Road and left the roadway several times before finally crashing, says a collision reconstruction team.
The 24-year-old was transported to an out-of-region hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
