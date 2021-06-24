Menu

Traffic

Man injured after motorcycle crash in West Lincoln

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 8:43 am
Man injured after motorcycle crash in West Lincoln - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man in his 20s was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle in West Lincoln on Wednesday night, Niagara police say.

Police believe the rider lost control of his Suzuki bike sometime before 9 p.m. on Caistor Road near Twenty Road and left the roadway several times before finally crashing, says a collision reconstruction team.

Read more: 1 dead after transport truck crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton

The 24-year-old was transported to an out-of-region hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

