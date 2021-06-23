Fête nationale: Your guide to what’s open and what’s closed

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Fête nationale is upon us and it promises to be quite the holiday coinciding as it does with Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The Montreal Canadiens will be taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on home ice Thursday evening amid other festivities.

To make the most of your statutory holiday, here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Services:

Most City of Montreal offices and borough offices will be closed, as will permit counters and Accès Montréal offices.

However, the 331 phone line and online services put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain accessible, although email requests received on June 24 will only be processed beginning the next day.

Recycling and garbage collection will run as usual for most of the city except for Montreal North, where yard waste pickup is pushed back to June 25. In the Ville-Marie borough, garbage and compost collection has been cancelled outright.

Ecocentres are open according to the usual schedule from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Street parking signs and meters will operate according to their normal schedule.

Canada Post offices and banks will be closed.

Service counters and courtrooms will be closed, but appearances of detainees are maintained at the building at 775 Gosford St. Digital services offered by the municipal court are unaffected.

Public venues:

The Biodome, the Botanical Garden and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are open, but operating at a limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visitors are being urged to buy tickets online. For more information on opening hours visit the Espace pour la vie website. The Insectarium remains closed due to ongoing renovations.

Public libraries, cultural venues, arenas, sports centres and pools will be open according to schedules set by their respective boroughs. Phone ahead.

Shopping:

The Eaton Centre, Alexis Nihon and Rockland and other shopping malls will be closed. Most supermarket chains will also be closed.

Public markets are open with varying schedules. Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Maisonneuve Market opens at 8 a.m. and shuts down at 6 p.m.

All SAQ stores will be closed on June 24, as will SQDC stores.

Transport:

STM buses will run on a holiday schedule.

The Réseau de transport de Longueuil and the Société de transport de Laval will run according to their Sunday schedules on Thursday.

Exo commuter buses will be running on a Saturday schedule on Thursday, June 24 and a reduced schedule on Friday.

As for exo commuter trains, service is cancelled on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac and Masacouche lines on Thursday, whereas the Vaudreuil-Hudson line will run on a Sunday schedule and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule. Trains will be running on a regular schedule on Friday.

Services will be offered on a modified schedule on Thursday. All Commuter trains to Vaudreuil-Hudson and Saint-Jérôme will operate according to their Sunday schedule on Monday.