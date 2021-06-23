Winnipeg says changes to mobile parking payment system will generate better data

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is making changes to its PayByPhone mobile parking payments.

The four-digit location numbers drivers may be familiar with are changing to new six-digit numbers that are unique to the specific side of each street.

The goal behind the change is to provide the city with more accurate data on parking demand.

The city said Thursday that new signs will be installed to help parkers find their location number, as well as a new map feature in the PayByPhone app, which can automatically find the correct number using location services on smartphones.

There will be no changes to payment methods or saved card information, and cash and credit card payments will continue to be accepted at pay stations.

The current four-digit location numbers will be accepted until September.

