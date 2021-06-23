Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg says changes to mobile parking payment system will generate better data

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 10:47 am
A Winnipeg Parking Authority machine. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Parking Authority machine. Shane Gibson/Global News

The City of Winnipeg is making changes to its PayByPhone mobile parking payments.

The four-digit location numbers drivers may be familiar with are changing to new six-digit numbers that are unique to the specific side of each street.

The goal behind the change is to provide the city with more accurate data on parking demand.

Read more: New Winnipeg parking signs aim to make finding a spot easier than ever

The city said Thursday that new signs will be installed to help parkers find their location number, as well as a new map feature in the PayByPhone app, which can automatically find the correct number using location services on smartphones.

There will be no changes to payment methods or saved card information, and cash and credit card payments will continue to be accepted at pay stations.

Story continues below advertisement

The current four-digit location numbers will be accepted until September.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s fight with Winnipeg city hall over damaged sewer' Woman’s fight with Winnipeg city hall over damaged sewer
Woman’s fight with Winnipeg city hall over damaged sewer – May 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Winnipeg tagParking tagWinnipeg traffic tagWinnipeg Parking tagPay Stations tagPaybyPhone tagmobile parking app tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers