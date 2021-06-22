SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kingston’s medical officer of health mixes COVID-19 vaccines for 1st, 2nd doses

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston’s medical officer of health mixes COVID-19 vaccines for 1st, 2nd doses' Kingston’s medical officer of health mixes COVID-19 vaccines for 1st, 2nd doses
Kingston's interim medical officer of health received his second COVID-19 vaccine, and it was a different version than his first.

To mix or not to mix vaccines? Kingston’s interim medical officer of health is clear on the answer — when it comes to COVID-19, it’s better to have your second dose sooner than later, even if it means going with a different version than your first dose.

On Tuesday at Napanee’s Strathcona Paper Centre, Dr. Hugh Guan received his second shot — Moderna, after receiving Pfizer for his first.

“So essentially the two mRNA vaccines are interchangeable. The active ingredient, the mRNA codes for essentially the same protein, the spike protein of the COVID-19 virus. It will produce the same response for the vaccines or interchanging the vaccines,” Guan said.

Read more: Delay in Pfizer shipment causes some COVID-19 vaccine reorganization in Kingston

Although there’s some concern among the general public about mixing two different vaccines, Guan says mixing is perfectly safe. This is also backed up by Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“There really shouldn’t be a different reaction. With the second dose, people may find that there’s an increased amount of side effects but that’s really to show that the vaccine is working. It’s really that immune response kicking in with the second dose,” Guan said Tuesday.

Recently, KFL&A Public Health announced a delay in Pfizer to Ontario and a larger shipment in Moderna might cause some who received Pfizer for their first dose to be offered Moderna for their second.

Guan said he mixed his vaccines to lead by example, and to show locals that getting both vaccines is safe.

As for Kingston’s vaccination site at the Memorial Centre, Guan confirmed it will be moving to Portsmouth Olympic Harbour for logistical reasons.

A date for the move has yet to be finalized.

Click to play video: 'Health officials allay concerns about mixing mRNA vaccines' Health officials allay concerns about mixing mRNA vaccines
Health officials allay concerns about mixing mRNA vaccines
