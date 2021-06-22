Menu

Canada

Coal companies hope to move forward with mines in Alberta despite roadblocks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications' Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications
After nearly three years of hearing arguments for and against a controversial mining project, a joint federal-provincial review panel has recommended that the federal government reject the Grassy Mountain coal project and also denied its provincial applications. As Danica Ferris reports, the decision has groups along Alberta’s eastern slopes breathing a sigh of relief.

Two coal companies planning to develop mines in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains say they hope to move forward despite new regulatory and political roadblocks.

Read more: Alberta didn’t consider impact of Rocky Mountain coal mining on tourism: official

Riversdale Resources, which had its proposed Benga Mine denied last week by regulators, says in a statement it will study the decision to ensure it was fair and not what it calls an “anti-development” decision.

Read more: Early survey results show big concerns in Alberta over coal mining in the Rocky Mountains

Montem Resources, which seeks to develop a mine just north of Benga’s, says it still wants to know if it will face a federal environmental review and is seeking guidance from regulators on how it might be affected by the Riversdale ruling.

Montem calls the Canadian regulatory environment increasingly uncertain.

Click to play video: 'Red flags and mistrust flare up over Alberta government coal flip-flop' Red flags and mistrust flare up over Alberta government coal flip-flop
Red flags and mistrust flare up over Alberta government coal flip-flop – Feb 9, 2021

The coal industry has faced a series of setbacks in recent weeks.

Read more: Ottawa to conduct environmental review of new steelmaking coal projects over selenium concerns

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has said thermal coal mines no longer fit with federal climate-change policy and any coal mine that might release the contaminant selenium will face a federal review.

As well, a joint federal-provincial review panel found the environmental risks posed by the proposed Benga mine outweigh its economic benefits.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
