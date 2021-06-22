Menu

Canada

Woman charged following fatal dog attack in Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 2:10 pm
Gravenhurst bylaw also declared the dog 'dangerous' and issued a muzzle order. View image in full screen
Gravenhurst bylaw also declared the dog 'dangerous' and issued a muzzle order. Getty Images

A 47-year-old woman has been charged after her dog fatally mauled another dog on Sunday in Gravenhurst, Ont., OPP say.

According to police, the attack took place on Phillip Street and resulted in one dog suffering severe injuries.

Read more: RCMP, animal services investigating after puppy fatally mauled near Surrey dog park

That dog was subsequently rushed to an emergency hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Officers subsequently charged the dog’s owner with failing to take reasonable precautions to prevent the dog from behaving in a manner that poses a threat to the safety of people and other domestic animals. The owner was also charged with failing to prevent her dog from biting or attacking another person or domestic animal.

Gravenhurst bylaw also declared the dog “dangerous” and issued a muzzle order.

The accused dog owner will appear in court in August.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
