Canada

China not willing to admit human rights violations with Uyghurs, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'NATO leaders call out Russian and Chinese governments' NATO leaders call out Russian and Chinese governments
WATCH: NATO leaders call out Russian and Chinese governments – Jun 14, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is a fundamental difference between Canada’s troubled relationship with Indigenous Peoples, and China’s systemic abuse and human rights violation against ethnic Muslim Uyghurs.

Trudeau says Canada knows its relationship with Indigenous Peoples is broken but it had a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and is working to try and address the issues.

Read more: Canada leads international call urging China to allow UN access in Xinjiang region

China, he says, isn’t even willing to admit there is a problem.

His comments come hours after a diplomatic showdown between Canada and China at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Switzerland Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau urges international community for coordinated sanctions on China for Uyghurs’ mistreatment' Trudeau urges international community for coordinated sanctions on China for Uyghurs’ mistreatment
Trudeau urges international community for coordinated sanctions on China for Uyghurs’ mistreatment – Mar 29, 2021

Canada’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Leslie Norton, read a statement on behalf of 44 countries urging China to allow “immediate, meaningful and unfettered access” so independent observers can visit its western Xinjiang region.

At the same meeting, Chinese envoy Jiang Duan demanded Canada stop its violations of human rights in its own backyard.

— with files from The Associated Press

© 2021 The Canadian Press
