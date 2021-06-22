Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could reach $1.75 a litre by Friday: analyst

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are going up again after a jump in prices over the weekend.

According to gas analyst Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy, by Wednesday, prices across the region will be pushing $1.65.9 a litre.

That would be a jump in about two cents a litre in most cities, McTeague said.

He added that demand for oil and the lack of supply are driving up the cost of gas at the pumps.

“Oil prices are on the move and it’s a lot to do with the fact there isn’t a lot of oil to go around,” McTeague told Global News. “Demand is high and supply is low. It’s a product that’s likely to become more expensive in the days to come.”

McTeague is predicting that the price at the pump could top $1.75 a litre by Friday.

Earlier this month, gas prices in Central Okanagan were in lockstep at $1.459 per litre.

One day earlier, gas in Kelowna could be had for $1.369 a litre.

—With files from Doyle Potenteau