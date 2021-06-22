GO train summer service between Toronto and Niagara Falls begins Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Weekend summer GO trains between Niagara and Toronto are set to begin operating on Saturday, according to the province’s transit agency.

Metrolinx says the four seasonal return trips — eight trains per day — will run Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays during the “better weather months.”

The line will have seven total stops with Exhibition, Port Credit, Oakville, Burlington, Aldershot and St. Catharines the in between the starting points of Union Station and Niagara Falls station.

Trips from Toronto cost $25 with children accompanied by adults riding for free.

A partnership with Niagara Parks will also see packages that include WEGO bus service return to connect guests to Niagara attractions.

Niagara Parks CEO David Adames says the collaboration provides a hop-on, hop-off bus service from the Niagara Falls GO stop with a number of hotels and other Niagara Falls attractions.

“The inclusion of WEGO bus service in this ticket package connects our guests to our iconic Table Rock Centre, providing access to Niagara Parks sites and attractions as soon as they arrive in Niagara Falls,” said Adames.

“It makes for a smooth and enjoyable visitor experience and that is something we are very pleased to offer to our guests.”

Niagara Region Transit buses to Table Rock and the Niagara Falls city centre are expected to be included prior to WEGO’s official opening for the season on July 23.

Children accompanied by an adult will ride for free on the GO. Families can buy WEGO children’s tickets separately or with a discounted group package.

A family-based package will allow a pair of adults and three children, or one adult and four kids, to travel on both GO and WEGO for only $62.20.

In case you missed it- some GO-od, if not great news shared by @Metrolinx this morning…Train service this summer every Sat, Sun & holiday Mon will resume this Sat, June 26th providing 8 train trips per day (to & from) Niagara/Toronto! #summerfun https://t.co/Xu5tA5Gkn4 pic.twitter.com/APPWpUPN2U — Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) June 21, 2021

In August 2019, train service was expanded year-round offering single daily weekday trips and multiple weekend routes to Niagara Falls from Toronto.

Trips to Niagara Falls and St. Catharines had been temporarily suspended on the Lakeshore West line due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The summer train schedule between Toronto & Niagara Falls did return amid the pandemic in August 2020 with more than 1,200 customers riding the service on the first Saturday. Metrolinx promptly issued a release reminding travelers of rules around social distancing and mandatory face coverings.

The service was once again discontinued as of Jan. 9 due to diminishing customer demand.