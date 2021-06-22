Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Residents displaced by large gas leak in Mississauga allowed to go home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 9:10 am
Crews at the scene of a natural gas leak on Blythe Road in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Crews at the scene of a natural gas leak on Blythe Road in Mississauga. Twitter / @MississaugaFES

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An Ontario utility says residents displaced by a large gas leak in Mississauga, Ont., can now go home.

Enbridge Gas says its crews will be making repairs today.

It says a small number of residents may still be without gas service while the work is being done.

Read more: Hot temperatures in London, Ont., prompted natural gas leak: fire department

Fire officials say some 27 homes had to be evacuated after construction workers struck a gas main early Monday afternoon.

Platoon chief Luigi Davoli said Monday night a leak of that size is “very uncommon.”

He said the gas being released sounded like “a loud jet engine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Mississauga tagPeel Region tagEnbridge tagGas Leak tagMississauga Fire tagNatural Gas Leak tagdisplaced Mississauga residents tagMississauga gas leak tagMississauga natural gas leak tagMississauga residents tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers