Residents displaced by large gas leak in Mississauga allowed to go home

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An Ontario utility says residents displaced by a large gas leak in Mississauga, Ont., can now go home.
Enbridge Gas says its crews will be making repairs today.
It says a small number of residents may still be without gas service while the work is being done.
Fire officials say some 27 homes had to be evacuated after construction workers struck a gas main early Monday afternoon.
Platoon chief Luigi Davoli said Monday night a leak of that size is “very uncommon.”
He said the gas being released sounded like “a loud jet engine.”
