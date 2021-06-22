Residents displaced by large gas leak in Mississauga allowed to go home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An Ontario utility says residents displaced by a large gas leak in Mississauga, Ont., can now go home.

Enbridge Gas says its crews will be making repairs today.

It says a small number of residents may still be without gas service while the work is being done.

Fire officials say some 27 homes had to be evacuated after construction workers struck a gas main early Monday afternoon.

Platoon chief Luigi Davoli said Monday night a leak of that size is “very uncommon.”

He said the gas being released sounded like “a loud jet engine.”

Story continues below advertisement

DANGEROUS CONDITION:

– Blythe Rd/Glatts Ln in #Mississauga

– Natural gas leak. Surrounding homes evacuated as precaution

– @Enbridge on scene. They will be working there for several hours fixing the leak.

– No injuries reported.

– C/R 12:12 p.m.

– PR21-210214740 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 21, 2021

Video from the scene on Blythe Rd pic.twitter.com/4epzM7dcQU — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) June 21, 2021

Advertisement