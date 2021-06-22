2 Peterborough men charged with impaired driving in Minden Hills, Cavan Monaghan townships

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough men face impaired driving charges following incidents on Sunday in the region.

In Minden Hills Township, both Haliburton Highlands OPP and City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver travelling on Highway 35. The suspect vehicle was found after “multiple complaints” were received, police said.

OPP determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Justin Fisher, 37, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Minden on July 7.

Cavan Monaghan Township

Around 9:30 p.m. Peterborough Police Service officers found a vehicle in the ditch along Larmer Line in Cavan Monaghan Township, south of the city.

Officers noticed “obvious signs” of impairment with the driver.

Jason Mathews, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol), careless driving, driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 14.

