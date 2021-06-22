London, Ont. fire crews rescue person from overnight fire

Send this page to someone via email

There were no injuries after emergency crews evacuated a person from a fire on Hamilton Road late Monday.

The London Fire Department received a call about a residential structure fire at 254 Hamilton Rd. just before midnight.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger said crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

“We took offensive action immediately and stretched house lines for fire attack and rescue,” Mosburger said.

“The fire was brought under control in about an hour. We did have aerial apparatus there, in an event where the fire did break through the roof, but we didn’t get to that point. The fire was knocked down by interior crews.

Mosburger said firefighters found someone inside when they searched the building.

“We did find one adult on the first floor, and were able to rescue that individual without any injuries sustained to either the rescue personnel or the individual.”

An early damage estimate is in the $200,000 range.

Fire investigators were at the scene throughout the night, and Mosburger said the scene is now in control of London police.

“At this point, the fire is under investigation, and no cause has been determined.”

London Police have deemed the fire suspicious in nature.

“The investigation was assigned to members of the Street Crime Unit, in conjunction with the London Fire Department Inspector and Office of the Fire Marshal,” a police statement said.