Canada

City of Toronto, police begin removing homeless from Trinity Bellwoods encampment

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 7:32 am
Click to play video: 'Confrontation between police, protesters at Toronto encampment site' Confrontation between police, protesters at Toronto encampment site
WATCH ABOVE: Confrontation between police, protesters at Toronto encampment site. Erica Vella reports – May 19, 2021

The City of Toronto says it is enforcing trespass notices given 10 days ago to people experiencing homelessness who are living in an encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The notices were given on June 12 and were being enforced Tuesday morning.

City officials estimate there are 20 to 25 people at the encampment. The city said in a tweet they are being offered “safe, indoor space, with access to meals, showers and laundry, harm reduction, physical and mental health supports, and a housing worker.”

Read more: ‘I’ll be crushed if I lose it’: Fears of Toronto encampment clearings worry homeless

The city said the people at the encampment are being given time to pack two bags of belongings to take with them and all other items will be collected and stored for up to 30 days for pick-up later.

Officials said there are about 65 structures on site.

Read more: Toronto launches program to move homeless in encampments into hotel rooms

Toronto police said officers were deployed at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday to assist the city and ensure safety. There are approximately 50 to 60 protesters at Trinity Bellwoods, police said.

Trending Stories

“The city remains focused on providing a human services response to encampments and peaceful, voluntary referrals for people sleeping outdoors to safer, inside space,” officials said.

