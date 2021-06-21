Hundreds march in Enderby, B.C. to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day

Send this page to someone via email

More than 250 people marched through Enderby and Splatsin Monday morning wearing orange to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day and pay tribute to the 215 residential school victims in Kamloops.

The event was a tribute following the discovery of the unmarked burial sites in Kamloops.

“I want to keep the movement going and so that the rest of the residential schools can be searched as well,” said Lyndsey Leon, march organizer.

The march began at 10 a.m. at the Enderby Visitor’s Centre and twisted through the streets near the community centre, where there were speeches, singing and drumming.

The march is one of four events being held to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day being held by the Splatsin who are the southernmost tribe of the Secwépemc Nation.

The kick-off celebration took place on June 20 at 5 p.m. On June 21, Splatsin community members are invited to the Splatsin Community Camp from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pillar Lake.

There will also be a healing workshop offered to community members with Melanie Lansall, focused on fun self-care and self-reflection exercises online from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the events and to RSVP visit www.splatsin.ca/national-indigenous-peoples-day-2021-activities