Manitoba second-dose vaccine eligibility expands again

Manitobans who received their first COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 25 are now eligible to book a second-dose appointment. That eligibility expands to May 29 on Tuesday morning.

Anyone age 12 and up is currently eligible for a first dose. As only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those between the ages of 12 and 17, appointments are currently unavailable until the province gets more Pfizer doses.

Public health officials said Monday that 1,156,966 doses have been administered so far in Manitoba.

This week, Manitoba is expecting a further delivery of 240,520 Moderna doses (in three shipments) and a shipment of 87,750 Pfizer doses.

