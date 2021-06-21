Menu

Health

Manitoba second-dose vaccine eligibility expands again

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 1:32 pm
Manitoba has expanded its second-dose eligibility. View image in full screen
Manitoba has expanded its second-dose eligibility. Oliver Berg / Getty Images

Manitobans who received their first COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 25 are now eligible to book a second-dose appointment. That eligibility expands to May 29 on Tuesday morning.

Anyone age 12 and up is currently eligible for a first dose. As only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those between the ages of 12 and 17, appointments are currently unavailable until the province gets more Pfizer doses.

Read more: COVID-19: Lineup for walk-in Pfizer vaccinations spans blocks in Osborne Village

Public health officials said Monday that 1,156,966 doses have been administered so far in Manitoba.

This week, Manitoba is expecting a further delivery of 240,520 Moderna doses (in three shipments) and a shipment of 87,750 Pfizer doses.

