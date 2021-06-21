Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged with arson in Guelph motel fire: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 12:40 pm
A large burnt-out hole could be seen on the roof of the Super 8 motel in Guelph. View image in full screen
A large burnt-out hole could be seen on the roof of the Super 8 motel in Guelph. Supplied

Guelph police say they have charged a 49-year-old woman with arson following a fire at a north-end motel in May.

Emergency crews were called to the Super 8 motel at Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway on May 27 and found the fire in a second-storey room.

The fire was quickly brought under control but a large burnt-out hole could be seen on the roof of the motel.

RELATED: Guelph firefighters knock down blaze at Super 8 motel

Police said the fire displaced more than two dozen guests and one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Trending Stories

On Monday, police announced the fire was set on a bed and a Guelph woman was charged with arson with disregard for human life.

Story continues below advertisement

She will appear in court in October.

Click to play video: 'Lake Country residents break into burning home to save puppies' Lake Country residents break into burning home to save puppies
Lake Country residents break into burning home to save puppies
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagGuelph Police tagguelph fire tagmotel fire tagGuelph arson tagGuelph police arson tagGuelph motel fire tagSuper 8 motel Guelph tagSuper 8 motel Guelph fire tagWoodlawn Silvercreek Guelph tagWoodlawn Silvercreek Guelph fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers