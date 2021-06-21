Woman charged with arson in Guelph motel fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have charged a 49-year-old woman with arson following a fire at a north-end motel in May.

Emergency crews were called to the Super 8 motel at Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway on May 27 and found the fire in a second-storey room.

The fire was quickly brought under control but a large burnt-out hole could be seen on the roof of the motel.

Police said the fire displaced more than two dozen guests and one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

On Monday, police announced the fire was set on a bed and a Guelph woman was charged with arson with disregard for human life.

She will appear in court in October.

