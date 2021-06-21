Canada extends ban on flights from India to July 31 — but not Pakistan

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has extended its ban on incoming passenger flights from India by another 30 days, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced Monday.

However, the feds said they are not renewing the travel ban from Pakistan.

“Today we will also be renewing the flight ban between Canada to India for 30 days to July 21, 2021,” Alghabra said at a press conference. “This means direct commercial and private passenger flights from India will be continued to be denied permission to arrive in Canada.”

Passengers who depart from India bound to Canada, via an indirect route, must still get a valid COVID-19 test result from a third country before boarding a flight to Canada, he added.

Air travellers from Pakistan will be required to get a COVID-19 test in the country in order to board a flight to Canada.

The flight ban from India that was set to expire Monday has been renewed several times. The move comes amid growing concerns over a highly transmissible delta COVID-19 variant first discovered in India, as well as a significant surge in cases in India.

The delta variant has been identified in Canada and other countries, and the federal government cited concern over the spread of the variant as a reason when the initial travel ban was announced on April 22.