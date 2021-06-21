Menu

Weather

20 to 40 mm of possible rain prompts special weather statement in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 21, 2021 7:02 am
Monday's forecast is calling for a high of 21 C and a low of 9 C in London. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

UPDATE: The special weather statement ended shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and the nearby area.

Meteorologists say thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy downpours will rumble across the region Monday morning.

“Some of the thunderstorms will contain very heavy downpours giving rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm,” the statement read.

Read more: Most of Ontario set to see well-above-average June temperatures, concerns about dry conditions

“Locally, higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that receive a couple thunderstorms in a row.”

Environment Canada says drivers should prepare for low visibility and poorly drained sections on the highway.

Monday’s forecast is calling for a high of 21 C and a low of 9 C in London.

Click to play video: 'Water barrels a hot commodity during pandemic' Water barrels a hot commodity during pandemic
Water barrels a hot commodity during pandemic – Jun 3, 2021
