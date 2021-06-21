20 to 40 mm of possible rain prompts special weather statement in London, Ont.

UPDATE: The special weather statement ended shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and the nearby area.
Meteorologists say thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy downpours will rumble across the region Monday morning.
“Some of the thunderstorms will contain very heavy downpours giving rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm,” the statement read.
“Locally, higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that receive a couple thunderstorms in a row.”
Environment Canada says drivers should prepare for low visibility and poorly drained sections on the highway.
Monday’s forecast is calling for a high of 21 C and a low of 9 C in London.
