Health

‘We can start living again’: 2nd-dose seekers line up for 1st dose drop-in vaccine clinics in B.C. interior

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 2:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Drop-in urban immunization clinics target B.C.’s Interior' Drop-in urban immunization clinics target B.C.’s Interior
The province says 76.5% of all adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while first shot drop-in clinics are being mobilized for communities where uptake has been low. Kristen Robinson has more on the urban areas Interior Health is targeting, and the transmission concerns as travel opens up.

After seeing success in rural and remote communities, Interior Health is bringing mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics to urban neighbourhoods in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, and Salmon Arm starting next week.

The first shot drop-in clinics are targeting B.C. communities where immunization uptake has been low or slow.

Click to play video: 'Grand Forks among B.C.’s COVID-19 hot spots' Grand Forks among B.C.’s COVID-19 hot spots
Grand Forks among B.C.’s COVID-19 hot spots – Jun 12, 2021

Health officials confirm 76.5 per cent of all adults in the province and 74.8 per cent of those aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dozens lined up at Grand Forks City Park Saturday morning for the first of two days of drop-in vaccinations.

While the mobile immunization clinic was advertised for people 12 and older who have not received their first dose, many of the vaccine seekers Global News spoke with said they were getting their second dose.

“We just want to get it so we can start living again,” said one woman who was in line with a friend.

“This is fantastic — it gets people out, gets them vaccinated and we can carry on with our lives,” added a man who told his family and friends to come get the shot after learning he was a few days short of the 8-12 week interval suggested between doses.

Read more: ‘We’re not immune to it’: Grand Forks now among B.C.’s COVID-19 hot spots

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control revealed that Grand Forks had the highest transmission rate in the province by local health area from June 4 to 10, with an average of 13 new cases daily for every 100,000 people.

The latest numbers from June 11 to 17 show the city has now cut its average daily case rate down to one new case for every 100,000 people.

While some appeared to be taking advantage of the clinics to get their second jab, doctors say the mobile vaccination push is about getting supply to those who, for whatever reason, haven’t yet taken their first shot at immunity.

Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 vaccination rates by age' B.C. COVID-19 vaccination rates by age
B.C. COVID-19 vaccination rates by age

“For some of those people we know that it might be an accessibility issue or it might be a complacency issue. It might be a convenience issue,” said Dr. Birinder Narang, a UBC clinical instructor with the Department of Family Practice.

“It’s really to kind of meet people where they’re at.”

Narang said there are still gaps within communities, and parts of the Interior Health region — including the South Cariboo, Kootenay Lake, Kimberley and Windermere — have seen rising COVID-19 case rates in the last week.

Near the Alberta border, the unincorporated lake community of Windermere in the East Kootenay has a population of just over 1,000.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control. View image in full screen
B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Data shows Windermere was the province’s COVID-19 hotspot in the week of June 11 to 17, when its local health area transmission rate rose from an average of eight new cases daily for every 100,000 people to 26 per 100,000.

“It could be from Albertans coming over, it could be people leaving the Lower Mainland,” Narang said.

Read more: B.C. gears up for first weekend of recreational travel, but no international tourists yet

That growth is concerning as B.C. opens up to travel, Narang said, and he expects some communities that had low case levels for a long time could see the impact of visitors potentially introducing the virus.

“If you haven’t had a vaccine and you’re travelling across the province, then you’re a potential vector of transmission,” he said.

The best defence for small communities Narang added, is a good level of vaccination protection.

