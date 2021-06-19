Menu

Politics

‘Cherished companion’: Biden announces death of family dog, Champ

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 19, 2021 12:24 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Vice President Joe Biden's dog, Champ, lays down during speechs during a Joining Forces service event at the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory May 10, 2012 in Washington, DC. U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and Biden joined with Congressional spouses to assemble Mother's Day packages that deployed troops have requested to be sent to their mothers and wives at home. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images). View image in full screen
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Vice President Joe Biden's dog, Champ, lays down during speechs during a Joining Forces service event at the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory May 10, 2012 in Washington, DC. U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and Biden joined with Congressional spouses to assemble Mother's Day packages that deployed troops have requested to be sent to their mothers and wives at home. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images).

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German Shepherd Champ, who they called a “constant, cherished companion” for 13 years.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” the Bidens said in a statement.

Read more: ‘Build bark better’: Joe Biden presidency to see dogs return to White House

Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House with the president and first lady.

He lived alongside Major, who the Bidens adopted in November 2018 and became the first rescue dog to live in the White House. Major had to be briefly removed from the premises after two incidents of nipping staff on White House grounds.

Click to play video: 'Joe Biden’s dog Major bites 2nd person at White House' Joe Biden’s dog Major bites 2nd person at White House
Joe Biden’s dog Major bites 2nd person at White House – Mar 31, 2021

The arrival of Champ and Major marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump, who was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat.

Champ lived with the Bidens when the current president served as vice president under Barack Obama, and spent his days, “chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory.”

© 2021 Reuters
