Canada

$70M Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs after no winning ticket sold for Friday’s draw

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2021 9:58 am
Click to play video: '$117 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw' $117 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw
WATCH ABOVE: Tuesday's record-breaking lottery draw is the highest it's been in Canada since 2016 – Jun 8, 2021

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The huge jackpot has remained unclaimed for several weeks now.

The draw also offered a record 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and 33 of them were won.

They will be shared by 41 winning ticket holders in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 22 will remain an estimated $70 million, and once again there will be 70 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
