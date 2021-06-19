Ontario reports 355 new COVID-19 cases, province marks new vaccine record with 213K doses

Send this page to someone via email

As the Ontario government broke another daily COVID-19 vaccination record, it reported 355 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Saturday’s case count is slightly higher than Friday’s, which saw 345 new infections reported.

The province noted 13 more people died on Friday, bringing the total number of people dead to 9,007.

There are currently 336 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. In total, 335 of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care units and 221 of those patients are on ventilators.

According to the latest provincial data, 58 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 54 in Waterloo Region, 45 in Peel Region, 23 in Hamilton, 22 in the Porcupine Health Unit area (in and around Timmins), 18 in York Region, and 16 in both Ottawa and Durham Region. The rest of the public health units had below 15 new cases each.

The government advised almost 25,400 COVID-19 tests were completed on Friday.

It was also reported 481 cases were deemed resolved on Friday. To date, 529,002 of the 541,880 people in Ontario who tested positive for coronavirus have had their cases classified as resolved.

The government reported 12,366,899 COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses have been administered across Ontario, and of that total 9,160,603 people (75.8 per cent of all eligible adults) had one dose while 2,709,616 (22.4 per cent of all eligible adults) had two doses. In total, 213,236 people were inoculated on Friday.

