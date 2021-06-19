SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario reports 355 new COVID-19 cases, province marks new vaccine record with 213K doses

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'NACI guidance leads to confusion among AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients' NACI guidance leads to confusion among AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients
WATCH ABOVE: Despite NACI revising its advice to Canadians, AstraZeneca is still being offered as a second dose option in Ontario. Shallima Maharaj reports.

As the Ontario government broke another daily COVID-19 vaccination record, it reported 355 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Saturday’s case count is slightly higher than Friday’s, which saw 345 new infections reported.

The province noted 13 more people died on Friday, bringing the total number of people dead to 9,007.

Read more: How did Waterloo Region become one of Ontario’s major COVID-19 hot spots?

There are currently 336 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. In total, 335 of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care units and 221 of those patients are on ventilators.

According to the latest provincial data, 58 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 54 in Waterloo Region, 45 in Peel Region, 23 in Hamilton, 22 in the Porcupine Health Unit area (in and around Timmins), 18 in York Region, and 16 in both Ottawa and Durham Region. The rest of the public health units had below 15 new cases each.

Read more: Ontarians cancelling AZ doses after new guidance, province still offering dose choice

The government advised almost 25,400 COVID-19 tests were completed on Friday.

It was also reported 481 cases were deemed resolved on Friday. To date, 529,002 of the 541,880 people in Ontario who tested positive for coronavirus have had their cases classified as resolved.

The government reported 12,366,899 COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses have been administered across Ontario, and of that total 9,160,603 people (75.8 per cent of all eligible adults) had one dose while 2,709,616 (22.4 per cent of all eligible adults) had two doses. In total, 213,236 people were inoculated on Friday.

