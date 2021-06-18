Menu

News

City of Edmonton to conduct enhanced e-scooter enforcement blitz this weekend

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 18, 2021 2:12 pm
Bird e-scooters spotted on Whyte Avenue near 106 Street in Edmonton's Old Strathcona area on Friday, August 16, 2019. View image in full screen
Bird e-scooters spotted on Whyte Avenue near 106 Street in Edmonton's Old Strathcona area on Friday, August 16, 2019. Morris Gamblin, Global News

For the second time this year, City of Edmonton peace officers will be conducting enhanced e-scooter enforcement this weekend.

According to a news release from the city, officers will be looking for riders using e-scooters illegally, such as riding on the sidewalk, on Saturday and Sunday.

Edmonton to conduct 1st ever e-scooter enforcement blitz this weekend

The fine for riding on a sidewalk is $100.

“As a reminder to e-scooter users, they can be used on bike lanes, shared pathways, shared streets and on roads where the speed limit is 50 km/h or less,” the news release read.

“E-scooters cannot be used on sidewalks, park trails which the city does not maintain, or vehicle lanes for patio use on Jasper Avenue, in Old Strathcona and along 124 Street.”

Enforcement will be escalated in downtown and Old Strathcona, the city said.

Earlier this year, the city conducted an enforcement blitz from May 22-24. During that time, peace officers issued 127 warnings and 17 tickets.

E-scooters return to Edmonton for a 3rd year as spring weather draws people outdoors
E-scooters return to Edmonton for a 3rd year as spring weather draws people outdoors – Mar 25, 2021

All the warnings and tickets involved people riding on the sidewalk, the city said.

Further enhanced enforcement periods may take place on future dates as well.

