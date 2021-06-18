City of Edmonton to conduct enhanced e-scooter enforcement blitz this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this year, City of Edmonton peace officers will be conducting enhanced e-scooter enforcement this weekend.

According to a news release from the city, officers will be looking for riders using e-scooters illegally, such as riding on the sidewalk, on Saturday and Sunday.

The fine for riding on a sidewalk is $100.

“As a reminder to e-scooter users, they can be used on bike lanes, shared pathways, shared streets and on roads where the speed limit is 50 km/h or less,” the news release read.

“E-scooters cannot be used on sidewalks, park trails which the city does not maintain, or vehicle lanes for patio use on Jasper Avenue, in Old Strathcona and along 124 Street.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "E-scooters cannot be used on sidewalks, park trails which the city does not maintain, or vehicle lanes for patio use on Jasper Avenue, in Old Strathcona and along 124 Street."

Enforcement will be escalated in downtown and Old Strathcona, the city said.

Earlier this year, the city conducted an enforcement blitz from May 22-24. During that time, peace officers issued 127 warnings and 17 tickets.

All the warnings and tickets involved people riding on the sidewalk, the city said.

Further enhanced enforcement periods may take place on future dates as well.