Canada

Claire Samson joins Quebec Conservatives after ejection from CAQ caucus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2021 12:23 pm
Claire Samson, left, was booted from the CAQ caucus over a $100 donation she made to the Conservative Party of Quebec, led by Éric Duhaime, right. View image in full screen
Claire Samson, left, was booted from the CAQ caucus over a $100 donation she made to the Conservative Party of Quebec, led by Éric Duhaime, right. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

Former Coalition Avenir Québec member Claire Samson, dumped by the governing party’s caucus earlier this week, has switched sides to the Conservative Party of Quebec.

Samson made the move official Friday at a news conference alongside Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime, giving the party its first-ever seat in the national assembly.

Samson, 66, was ejected from the Coalition caucus on Tuesday after the party learned she had donated $100 to the provincial Conservatives.

The Coalition party ruled it could not accept one of its members donating to a party that contests COVID-19 health measures, as Duhaime, a commentator and radio host in Quebec City, has done on numerous occasions.

Samson was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 in the riding of Iberville, south of Montreal. She says she decided to switch parties after several meetings with Duhaime.

The move fulfils Duhaime’s goal of seeing his party enter the legislature as soon as possible, and with the potential for daily access to the legislature press corps, it will give him an unexpected platform ahead of the election scheduled for October 2022.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
