COVID-19: Ottawa BlackJacks want vaccinated health workers in the stands for home games

Ottawa’s professional basketball team says it’s hoping to have hundreds of vaccinated local health workers in the stands at its home opener on June 24, but said Friday that the club hasn’t heard back from the Ontario government about allowing in-person attendance — despite similar exemptions granted to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The local Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise wrote to Premier Doug Ford and sport minister Lisa MacLeod on June 3, requesting to have Ottawa health workers in attendance when the league returns to play later this month.

The BlackJacks said the team consulted with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which manages the TD Place arena where the team plays, to determine that 300 fully vaccinated health workers could safely distance themselves in the 10,000-seat venue and take in a game of basketball.

In the letter, BlackJacks president Michael Cvitkovic cited the precedent set by the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 31, when the hockey club had 550 health workers in the stands for its playoff game against the Montreal Canadiens.

“It is only fitting that the Ottawa BlackJacks — the next professional sports franchise to host a game in the province of Ontario — welcome our unsung heroes of the pandemic as well,” he wrote.

The BlackJacks franchise requested a response by June 10 in order to coordinate a safe plan with Ottawa Public Health and the city, but said in a tweet on Friday that it has heard nothing from the provincial government since sending the letter more than two weeks ago.

Mayor Jim Watson also sent a request to Ford on June 3 expressing his support for the BlackJacks’ plan, his office confirmed to Global News.

“I believe this is a safe and worthwhile initiative to replicate in Ottawa what was done in Toronto earlier this week. I’m certain this proposal would be a welcomed gesture of gratitude for our fully vaccinated healthcare workers in recognition of their efforts over the last 15 months,” Watson wrote earlier this month, according to his press secretary.

Pushing the urgency of the decision, the club said on Twitter that Friday is the last day possible to coordinate a safety plan before the team’s home opener on June 24. The team also wants fans in the stands for its home games on June 28 and July 1.

If approved, admission for vaccinated health workers would be complementary.

Global News has reached out to the premier’s office and the ministry of sport for comment.

