RCMP warn of dog thefts in rural southwest Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Swift Current Rural RCMP detachment says it’s looking into several complaints of dogs being taken from rural properties in Saskatchewan since the start of June.

While the number of stolen animals was not released, police said earlier this week the thefts occurred in the rural municipalities of Swift Current and Lac Pelletier.

Read more: Bell stolen from historic church in southern Saskatchewan

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, RCMP said they were notified of a vehicle at a rural location just west of Swift Current. The vehicle was described as a dark green Ford Explorer with a large dog inside.

“The occupant of the suspicious vehicle was trying to coax a dog into the vehicle but was unsuccessful,” read a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver of the vehicle is described as a female with long brown hair and glasses.”

On Thursday afternoon, police thanked the public for their help with successfully locating the vehicle. No further details were released.

People in the rural areas are being asked by RCMP to take precautions to ensure their dogs are safe and to report any suspicious activity by calling 306-778-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Swift Current is approximately 230 km west of Regina.

Related News Canadian Armed Forces property left in Saskatchewan ditch stolen: RCMP