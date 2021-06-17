Menu

Education

Regina Beach charity elementary school students launch charity walk to support refugees

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 7:33 pm
A group of students at a Regina Beach elementary school have organized a fundraiser for local refugees.
A group of students at a Regina Beach elementary school have organized a fundraiser for local refugees. Jacob Carr / Global News

Students from South Shore Elementary School in Regina Beach have launched a one-kilometre walk around their school to raise money for local refugees.

The students are in grades 7 and 8 and came up with six different posters along the walking route to illustrate what it is like to be a refugee.

The students’ teacher, Daniela Machuca, said that her class became educated on the hardships of being a refugee.

“Each of these posters is designed to give people a little window into what it might be like,” she said.

The class was inspired to help after reading the novel Refugee by Alan Gratz.

“It was kind of devastating even just reading what refugees have to go through,” Grade 8 student Cash Grohs said. “Even just to find safety, so our class wanted to do something to change and kind of assist with that,” he said.

“We wanted to help out the refugees in need,” Grade 7 student Olivia Ziglo said. “And not just the entire world, we decided to local refugees, so that’s why we decided to donate to the Regina Open Door Society.”

The students are donating all of the proceeds from the walk to the Regina Open Door Society and their goal is to raise $1,500.

