COVID-19: 9 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,172, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,826, 87 of which are active.

Three of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Innisfil, one is in Bradford, one is in Penetanguishene and one is in Severn.

Three of the cases are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, two are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 62.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 12.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the region’s total 12,172 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,370 — have recovered, while 23 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 384 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 540,810, including 8,986 deaths.