Health

COVID-19: 9 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 6:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?' Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?
Infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the latest COVID-19 headlines, including what the new Delta variant could mean for the province’s reopening strategy.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,172, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,826, 87 of which are active.

Three of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Innisfil, one is in Bradford, one is in Penetanguishene and one is in Severn.

Three of the cases are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, two are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 62.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 12.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,172 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,370 — have recovered, while 23 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 384 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 540,810, including 8,986 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Demand high for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses as Ontario expands eligibility' Demand high for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses as Ontario expands eligibility
