The show must go on: Rosthern musical goes virtual

The year-end musical at Rosthern Junior College High School in Rosthern, Sask., had been a staple in the community for years, an annual bright spot for students and locals in the town of just over 1,500 for 55 years. However, like many activities across the country, its 2020 instalment was shelved due to the pandemic.

“We had to cancel because of COVID-19,” RJC music director Richard Janzen said. “Which was a tremendous disappointment for the students.”

After the rippling disappointment felt by the staff, students and community, Janzen knew he couldn’t allow that to happen for a second straight year.

Even though a live performance in front of an audience was still out of the question, he began thinking outside of the box.

He ultimately decided to film the students performing the musical Freaky Friday on location across the RJC campus.

“We were determined to bring it back and do another,” he said. “(We) just (needed to) find a creative way to make it work.”

The work and dedication put forth by Janzen to make the 56th annual musical happen had the full support of his students, especially the seniors.

“I thought we weren’t going to have a musical for my senior year,” student Faith Akers said. “So, when I found out we were having one I was super excited.”

“At the start of the year, I was really down,” fellow student Masyn Harder said. “So, when I heard there was going to be a musical I was really excited because I was so ready for it last year.”

Even with a fully committed and excited group of teen actors, the experience was filled with both unique and difficult challenges, including acting with masks and performing without an audience.

“When you’re in a musical, it’s on stage, there’s an audience and you have, like, audience feedback — they’ll laugh at the jokes and they’ll clap after the songs,” Akers said. “So, not having that was, like, way different. It was a completely different aspect.”

Even with the major changes to a regular musical, Janzen and his crew did their best to make this as close to a live musical as possible.

“Keeping it limited to not a bunch of takes, not takes from every direction, and still acting towards the camera as if it were the audience, and keeping squared off, that really helped,” Harder said.