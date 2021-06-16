SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Some Ontario school boards ditch ‘quadmester’ system for upcoming school year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2021 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Students will not return to in-person learning for remainder of Ontario school year' Students will not return to in-person learning for remainder of Ontario school year
Premier Doug Ford has announced schools in Ontario will remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. He says this is based on modeling numbers from the government’s science advisory table that indicates sending students back to class rooms could result in a case spike. Marianne Dimain has more. – Jun 3, 2021

Some Ontario school boards plan to abandon the “quadmester” system for high schoolers come September, though students will still have to sit through extra-long classes.

The Toronto District School Board and Halton District School Board are both opting for a “modified semester” system that would see students take four courses per term, alternating which two courses they take each week.

Read more: Ontario schools to remain closed to in-person learning until September

The move comes after the Ministry of Education issued a directive that school boards allow only two 150-minute classes each day in order to prevent kids from mixing with too many of their peers, for fear they might spread COVID-19.

The pre-pandemic norm was 300 minutes of class time, usually divided into 60-minute periods.

The quadmester system, put in place for the 2020/2021 school year, saw students take two courses at a time for a period of roughly nine weeks.

READ MORE: Ontario’s science table says schools can safely reopen on regional basis

The Halton District School Board, for one, has said it would prefer to offer standard semesters without the overlong classes, and that the modified semester system will allow them to switch to such a model partway through the academic year if the provincial government allows it.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
