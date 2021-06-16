Menu

Crime

Lethbridge police chief addresses department concerns in virtual town hall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta justice minister ‘disappointed’ by Lethbridge police action plan' Alberta justice minister ‘disappointed’ by Lethbridge police action plan
WATCH ABOVE (May 31, 2021): The Lethbridge Police Service and police commission have been asked to submit a more detailed action plan to Justice Minister Kaycee Madu to address concerns that have been raised about the police department. The Department of Justice found the initial report to be insufficient. Danica Ferris reports – May 31, 2021

The police chief in a southern Alberta city has addressed several criticisms of his department after continued warnings from the provincial justice minister that the force could be disbanded.

Lethbridge Police Service Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh held a virtual town hall last night to outline plans for the department going forward.

READ MORE: Alberta justice minister calls alleged actions of Lethbridge police ‘completely unacceptable’

He says “national ongoing media attention,” along with policing during the pandemic, budget cuts and the opioid crisis are major challenges facing the Lethbridge Police Service.

The department has had several scandals — including allegations of officers conducting illegal database searches for personal use.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Police Service submits police action plan to justice minister' Lethbridge Police Service submits police action plan to justice minister
Lethbridge Police Service submits police action plan to justice minister – Apr 14, 2021

Mehdizadeh delivered an action plan to Justice Minister Kaycee Madu in mid-April after the minister warned there were serious problems and change needed to happen immediately.

READ MORE: Lethbridge police acknowledge upcoming misconduct hearing for 5 employees

But Madu sent that plan back because he said there were substantive deficiencies he wanted addressed by June 25.

Mehdizadeh says the department is working with the minister’s office.

He says changes are in place to address unauthorized use of the police database and has asked for patience from the public because misconduct investigations take time.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
