Lethbridge police chief addresses department concerns in virtual town hall

The police chief in a southern Alberta city has addressed several criticisms of his department after continued warnings from the provincial justice minister that the force could be disbanded.

Lethbridge Police Service Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh held a virtual town hall last night to outline plans for the department going forward.

He says “national ongoing media attention,” along with policing during the pandemic, budget cuts and the opioid crisis are major challenges facing the Lethbridge Police Service.

The department has had several scandals — including allegations of officers conducting illegal database searches for personal use.

Mehdizadeh delivered an action plan to Justice Minister Kaycee Madu in mid-April after the minister warned there were serious problems and change needed to happen immediately.

But Madu sent that plan back because he said there were substantive deficiencies he wanted addressed by June 25.

Mehdizadeh says the department is working with the minister’s office.

He says changes are in place to address unauthorized use of the police database and has asked for patience from the public because misconduct investigations take time.