N.B. teens pen book to help students who are new to Canada learn English

Students at Moncton High School are getting ready to publish a book that they hope will help students who are new to Canada make a smoother transition into English learning.

When Grade 12 Moncton High School student Ainaz Giahi came to Canada two years ago from Iran, she said that she never dreamed she would become an author, but she has helped put together a book so students who recently immigrated to the province have an easier time with English learning

“It is like a dictionary of words with the definitions in the simplest way you can ever see and also with pictures,” said Giahi.

Giahi said that she struggled in school to learn basic subjects like math and science when she moved to the province in Grade 10. She said that it was not because she did not understand the content, but because she was still learning English as a second language.

Story continues below advertisement

1:12 New world, new words: Grocery store worker navigates COVID-19 while learning English New world, new words: Grocery store worker navigates COVID-19 while learning English – May 29, 2020

“It was very frustrating to see that I know the answer and I want to show that I know this thing but why can’t I say it and it was really frustrating for me to feel that way,” she said.

She said that she and Grade 11 student Brianna Boyle took it upon themselves to consult with guidance counsellors at the school to write a book that contains a glossary of commonly used terms in math, science, English and social studies focusing on Grade 9 and 10 curriculums.

Read more: New Canadian forced to defer university education twice after lengthy government delays

At the moment the dictionary is available online, but a hard copy will ready for the start of the new school year in September, said Boyle, who said she got involved in the project because education is important to her.

Story continues below advertisement

“I did not like the idea that there were so many people who were struggling with school and there was something that could be done about it,” said Boyle.

The students hope to eventually offer the book to schools across the province.

Moncton High School language teacher Cynthia Hines said the book will be a valuable resource for new students who recently immigrated to the province for whom English is a second language.

“Her book is not an English speaker trying to explain to the speaker of another language what they need. It is a speaker of another language telling us what would be useful in English, so I think that is what makes it really really useful”

“When you don’t know how to say even the simplest thing it makes it very stressful and it will be hard to understand and learn,” said Giahi, who hopes her book will help new students with their English learning for years to come.

1:44 ESL program helps new Canadians learn English ESL program helps new Canadians learn English – Jul 30, 2019