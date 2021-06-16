Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New southern Ontario area code 742 coming for phone numbers in October

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 11:34 am
There will be a new 742 area code in southern Ontario. View image in full screen
There will be a new 742 area code in southern Ontario. Global News / Files

To meet the growing demand for phone numbers, a new area code will begin to be introduced in mid-October for southern Ontario, according to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

While most residents correspond southern Ontario with area codes such as 416, 905 and 289 — 742 will come into effect on Oct. 16, 2021 — though it will be gradually introduced as needed for both consumers and businesses.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator in a release Wednesday.

Read more: 548 area code in use more frequently as ‘519’, ‘226’ numbers run out

Special numbers including 911 and 411 will not be affected.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s first area codes introduced in 1947 were the common 416 (popular in Toronto and the GTA) and 613 (found in cities like Ottawa) followed by the introduction of the 905 (often associated with the Peel Region) in 1993.

“Over the years, increasing demand for telephone number – particularly for wireless services – created a need for additional numbers to serve customers in this area,” a press release said on Wednesday.

Douglas Birdwise, business manager with the Canadian Numbering Administration Consortium, has previously said a new area code could create up to 8 million new phone numbers.

Therefore, in response to the demand, area code 289 was created in 2001 and 365 was introduced in 2013.

Read more: Southwestern Ontario getting new 548 area code

For regions in southwestern Ontario, the area code 548 was introduced in 2015.

The 226 and 519 area codes previously covered most of southwestern Ontario, including the communities of London, Windsor, Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford, Sarnia, Woodstock, Stratford and Owen Sound.

With files from Matt Carty and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Area Code tagArea Codes tag416 area code tag742 area code tag905 Area code tagNew Area Code tagnew ontario area code tagNew Southern Ontario Area Code tagontario area codes tagSouthern Ontario Area Code tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers