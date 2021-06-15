Another 4,400 COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting another 4,405 new COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, raising its total doses administered to 224,055.

The latest data shows 194,939 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 72.3 per cent of the eligible population. Only 975 first-dose vaccinations have been reported within the last day.

In Guelph, 78.2 per cent of the population have been partially immunized, while it’s 66.4 per cent in Wellington County and 67.6 per cent in Dufferin County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

About 31,635 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 11.7 per cent of the eligible population, with another 3,430 second-dose vaccinations reported in the last day.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Tuesday, as the city’s total case count remains at 4,470.

Active cases fell by four from the previous day to 39 with another three recoveries being reported and one case being assigned to another health unit.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,390 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on June 7.

There are also no new cases of COVID-19 in Wellington County as its case count remains at 1,641.

The number of active cases fell to seven with one more person recovering from the virus.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,594 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was reported on June 7.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 13.1 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent.

There are nine people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of June 10.

