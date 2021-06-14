Cyclist suffers serious injuries in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after he was found on the side of a road in Burlington.

Halton police say the cyclist was discovered just before 2 p.m. on Sunday near No. 1 Side Road, east of Guelph Line, with a head injury.

He was taken to a local trauma centre.

Investigators believe the 36-year-old Burlington man was ejected from his bicycle and came to rest in long grass on the south side of the roadway.

Detectives have not revealed whether a vehicle was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

