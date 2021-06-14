Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Feds fund initiative to develop electric and energy-efficient vehicles with McMaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 2:48 pm
McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC) on Longwood Road South in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC) on Longwood Road South in Hamilton, Ont. Google Maps

Researchers with McMaster University’s automotive resource centre are getting a $10-million boost from the federal government to produce an integrated automotive, aerospace and advanced manufacturing network.

“iHub” is expected to be a joint venture located at the McMaster Innovation Park and is expected to incorporate industry experts and manufacturers to develop electric and autonomous vehicles as well as energy-efficient and intelligent aircraft.

Ford, Honda, Bombardier, Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and De Havilland are just some of the large automotive and aerospace manufacturers that will be iHub partners.

Read more: Hamilton-based innovation hub gets $6M from feds to develop life sciences technology

The partners are expected to contribute $16.8 million to aid the project, which includes commercializing 100 new products and/or services in addition to supporting 170 direct jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ultimately, it will improve the pace at which our companies bring their innovation to market, increasing our ability to compete on a global stage, and positioning Canada as a world leader in electrification,” said university president and vice-chancellor David Farrar said in a virtual presser on Monday.

Trending Stories

The initiative is also set to provide direct industry training of at least 200 high-quality personnel looking to join global aerospace and automotive value chains.

Last fall, partner Ford Canada announced a commitment to electrical vehicle production with the transition of its Oakville assembly complex in the coming years.

McMaster is already involved in over 228 similar automotive, advanced manufacturing and aerospace projects and expects to have over 600 projects in the hopes of creating or maintaining 400 industry partners.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s first all-female auto body shop' Canada’s first all-female auto body shop

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ford tagElectric Vehicles tagHonda tagFiat Chrysler tagMitsubishi tagde havilland tagFederal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario tagihub tagmcmaster inovation park tagMcMaster University's automotive resource centre tagstellantis tagsutonomous vehicles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers