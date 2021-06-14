Feds fund initiative to develop electric and energy-efficient vehicles with McMaster

Send this page to someone via email

Researchers with McMaster University’s automotive resource centre are getting a $10-million boost from the federal government to produce an integrated automotive, aerospace and advanced manufacturing network.

“iHub” is expected to be a joint venture located at the McMaster Innovation Park and is expected to incorporate industry experts and manufacturers to develop electric and autonomous vehicles as well as energy-efficient and intelligent aircraft.

Ford, Honda, Bombardier, Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and De Havilland are just some of the large automotive and aerospace manufacturers that will be iHub partners.

The partners are expected to contribute $16.8 million to aid the project, which includes commercializing 100 new products and/or services in addition to supporting 170 direct jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ultimately, it will improve the pace at which our companies bring their innovation to market, increasing our ability to compete on a global stage, and positioning Canada as a world leader in electrification,” said university president and vice-chancellor David Farrar said in a virtual presser on Monday.

The initiative is also set to provide direct industry training of at least 200 high-quality personnel looking to join global aerospace and automotive value chains.

Last fall, partner Ford Canada announced a commitment to electrical vehicle production with the transition of its Oakville assembly complex in the coming years.

McMaster is already involved in over 228 similar automotive, advanced manufacturing and aerospace projects and expects to have over 600 projects in the hopes of creating or maintaining 400 industry partners.

Story continues below advertisement