Traffic

Fuel truck fire closes Highway 24 in both directions near Little Fort

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 4:57 pm
This Drive BC camera is situated at Hwy 5, in Little Fort at Hwy 5/Hwy 24 junction, looking north. It appears black smoke can be seen on the left of the image.
This Drive BC camera is situated at Hwy 5, in Little Fort at Hwy 5/Hwy 24 junction, looking north. It appears black smoke can be seen on the left of the image. Drive BC

A vehicle fire has closed Highway 24 near Little Fort, B.C.

Clearwater RCMP say officers are at the scene of a burning fuel truck.

One rural property has also been evacuated due to the fire, RCMP confirmed.

Highway 24 is closed for a 5.8 kilometre stretch between McNab Road and Institute Street.

Drive BC says there is no detour available.

RCMP say there is no word yet on what caused the fire and there are no reported injuries.

Emergency personnel is on the scene accessing the next steps.

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway vehicle fire' Coquihalla Highway vehicle fire
Coquihalla Highway vehicle fire – Jul 22, 2020

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

