Fuel truck fire closes Highway 24 in both directions near Little Fort

A vehicle fire has closed Highway 24 near Little Fort, B.C.
Clearwater RCMP say officers are at the scene of a burning fuel truck.
One rural property has also been evacuated due to the fire, RCMP confirmed.
Highway 24 is closed for a 5.8 kilometre stretch between McNab Road and Institute Street.
Drive BC says there is no detour available.
RCMP say there is no word yet on what caused the fire and there are no reported injuries.
Emergency personnel is on the scene accessing the next steps.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
