Missing Surrey woman’s family concerned she was being stalked before disappearance

A Surrey family is making a desperate plea to help find their loved one.

Dooris Raad, 27, last contacted her family on May 28.

Her family said she was spotted at a restaurant in Surrey at 16th and 128th Street, just five days later, when RCMP were called to conduct a wellness check.

Court records show Raad has had several interactions with the police in past and her family told Global News they are concerned she was being stalked.

“She made some poor decisions with boyfriends, that’s the one thing I know,” Raad’s aunt Elizabeth Gulistani said.

Police said they have not received any indication of foul play at this time.

Raad is about five feet two inches tall and 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

-with files from Julia Foy