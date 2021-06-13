Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Surrey woman’s family concerned she was being stalked before disappearance

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Desperate search for missing Surrey woman Dooris Raad' Desperate search for missing Surrey woman Dooris Raad
A Surrey family has hired a private investigator to help find their missing loved one, who hasn't been seen in more than a week. As Julia Foy reports, there are fears Dooris Raad she may have become a victim of crime.

A Surrey family is making a desperate plea to help find their loved one.

Dooris Raad, 27, last contacted her family on May 28.

Her family said she was spotted at a restaurant in Surrey at 16th and 128th Street, just five days later, when RCMP were called to conduct a wellness check.

Court records show Raad has had several interactions with the police in past and her family told Global News they are concerned she was being stalked.

“She made some poor decisions with boyfriends, that’s the one thing I know,” Raad’s aunt Elizabeth Gulistani said.

Police said they have not received any indication of foul play at this time.

Trending Stories

Read more: Concern grows for missing 28-year-old Surrey man not seen in over a week

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey family asking for help finding missing 29-year-old man' Surrey family asking for help finding missing 29-year-old man
Surrey family asking for help finding missing 29-year-old man – May 24, 2021

Raad is about five feet two inches tall and 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

-with files from Julia Foy

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey BC tagMissing in BC tagDooris Raad tagDooris Raad Missing tagDooris Raad 27 tagDooris Raad search tagDooris Raad Surrey tagDooris Raad update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers