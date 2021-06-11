Menu

Consumer

Forever 21 back in Canada, selling collections at Hudson’s Bay stores

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2021 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, ceasing operations in Canada and U.S.' Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, ceasing operations in Canada and U.S.
The “wind-down” of the Canadian arm is part of plans to restructure and refocus the business. The retailer currently employs approximately 2,000 people at its 44 locations across Canada – Sep 30, 2019

The clothing brand Forever 21 is making a return to the Canadian market after an agreement with Hudson’s Bay Co. allowing them to offer collections inside the department store.

Forever 21 debuts today at Hudson’s Bay stores in Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall and the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

Read more: ‘The days of the $5 T-shirt are numbered’: Forever 21 closure could signal end of fast fashion

Hudson’s Bay says multiple stores across the country will offer Forever 21 in the coming weeks, beginning in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

The brand will also be available to order on the Hudson’s Bay website.

Forever 21, a low-cost fashion brand that is popular with younger shoppers, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and shuttered all of its Canadian locations.

The brand, which is represented by YM Inc. in Canada, still has multiple standalone locations in the U.S.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
