City of Kawartha Lakes OPP welcome 3 new constables

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP recently welcomed three new constables to the service.

The officers are:

Andrew Zawada: He spent the last four years in a pediatric emergency department as a registered nurse. “He is looking forward to the opportunity to become engaged with our community,” the OPP stated.

Julie Kalka: She joins the OPP after 17 years conducting surveillance investigations in the casinos. She is an avid baseball player and fan. “Julie indicated that she is excited about the new challenges she will face as she joins her platoon.”

Ethan Cole is a graduate of Fleming College’s Police Foundations program. He was a member of the Cobourg Police Service’s auxiliary unit and the security supervisor at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. “Ethan is looking forward to starting his new career as an OPP provincial constable.”

Detachment commander Insp. Tim Tatchell says he’s excited to welcome the newest recruits.

“The diverse backgrounds and work experience that these members bring with them will benefit all members of our community,” he said. “Welcome to Kawartha Lakes.”