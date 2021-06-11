Waterloo police received more than 1,000 invalid 911 calls over 1st week of June

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they received more than 1,000 invalid calls over the first week of June, which works out on average to 175 calls per day.

There is a wide variety of reasons people are making the non-emergency calls on emergency subjects, according to Const. Ashley Dietrich.

“Recently, we have received 911 calls for people looking to get vaccinated,” she told Global News.

“In the past, we have received 911 calls from residents disturbed about Amber Alerts.”

In addition, on Monday, the service issued a tweet that stated it is also getting a number of pocket dials.

“If you dial 911 accidentally, do not hang up. Stay on the line and let the call taker know it was an accident,” the tweet suggested.

“If you hang up, the call taker will need to call you back to determine why you called and confirm there is no emergency.”

Dietrich urged residents to only dial the three digits in case of an emergency.

“Waterloo Regional Police are reminding residents that calling 911 is for emergencies only,” she said.

“When residents misuse 911, this does impose a risk to those who may be in a state of emergency.”

Thank you for the kind message, Brayden. And thank you for helping us educate the public on the importance of proper 9-1-1 dialing. DYK: In the first week of June we received 1,224 invalid 9-1-1 calls? This works out to an average of 175 a day. pic.twitter.com/UExZl9ce0g — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 11, 2021

