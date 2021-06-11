Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo police received more than 1,000 invalid 911 calls over 1st week of June

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 11:35 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they received more than 1,000 invalid calls over the first week of June, which works out on average to 175 calls per day. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they received more than 1,000 invalid calls over the first week of June, which works out on average to 175 calls per day. Kativ / Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say they received more than 1,000 invalid calls over the first week of June, which works out on average to 175 calls per day.

There is a wide variety of reasons people are making the non-emergency calls on emergency subjects, according to Const. Ashley Dietrich.

Read more: Top 10 list from Sask. RCMP dispatchers includes 911 call for bug in toilet

“Recently, we have received 911 calls for people looking to get vaccinated,” she told Global News.

“In the past, we have received  911 calls from residents disturbed about Amber Alerts.”

Click to play video: 'Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region' Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region
Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region – Jun 11, 2020

In addition, on Monday, the service issued a tweet that stated it is also getting a number of pocket dials.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“If you dial 911 accidentally, do not hang up. Stay on the line and let the call taker know it was an accident,” the tweet suggested.

“If you hang up, the call taker will need to call you back to determine why you called and confirm there is no emergency.”

Read more: Cold raccoon, lost keys and cigarettes — Hamilton police recall absurd 911 calls in 2019

Dietrich urged residents to only dial the three digits in case of an emergency.

“Waterloo Regional Police are reminding residents that calling 911 is for emergencies only,” she said.

“When residents misuse 911, this does impose a risk to those who may be in a state of emergency.”

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge news tagKitchener Crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge 911 calls tagKitchener 911 calls tagWaterloo 911 calls tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers