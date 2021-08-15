Canada election: Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman

Send this page to someone via email

The Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman riding is located in Manitoba. It sits between Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg. It encompasses several rural municipalities, including Coldwell, St. Andrews, Gimli and Victoria Beach.

The riding was formally known as Selkirk–Interlake before an electoral boundaries redistribution in 2012. It lost some of the northern portion of its riding but gained some area to the east.

MP James Bezan of the Conservative Party has held the seat consecutively since 2004. In the most recent election, he won in a landslide victory with 62.7 per cent of the vote.

Aboriginal people make up 20 per cent of the population, with just over 13 per cent being Métis.

Candidates

Conservative: James Bezan (incumbent)

