SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman. Elections Canada

The Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman riding is located in Manitoba. It sits between Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg. It encompasses several rural municipalities, including Coldwell, St. Andrews, Gimli and Victoria Beach.

The riding was formally known as Selkirk–Interlake before an electoral boundaries redistribution in 2012. It lost some of the northern portion of its riding but gained some area to the east.

MP James Bezan of the Conservative Party has held the seat consecutively since 2004. In the most recent election, he won in a landslide victory with 62.7 per cent of the vote.

Trending Stories

Aboriginal people make up 20 per cent of the population, with just over 13 per cent being Métis.

Candidates

Conservative: James Bezan (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagcanada election tagJames Bezan tag2021 federal election tagSelkirk Interlake Eastman tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tagSelkirk–Interlake–Eastman incumbent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers