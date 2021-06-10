SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Calgary mask bylaw getting another look ahead of Stage 3 reopening

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted June 10, 2021 8:16 pm
People wearing face masks are seen in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
People wearing face masks are seen in downtown Calgary. Global News

Calgary city council is going to take another look at the city’s mask bylaw at an upcoming meeting.

“The provincial mandates are not necessarily what’s right for Calgary or for parts of Calgary, so we’re continuing to reach out to our own experts at the University of Calgary and others to get the best advice on this,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Thursday.

Currently, the city’s mask bylaw is set to expire on Dec. 31, but could be repealed sooner than that with council’s approval.

Read more: Alberta doctors ask Iveson, Nenshi to keep mask bylaw until 70% have 2 doses

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney was asked about pressure the provincial government may put on cities who have their own mask mandates when Alberta’s is lifted during Stage 3 of reopening.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Mandatory mask requirement would be lifted in Stage 3 of Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ plan' COVID-19: Mandatory mask requirement would be lifted in Stage 3 of Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ plan
COVID-19: Mandatory mask requirement would be lifted in Stage 3 of Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ plan – May 26, 2021

Kenney said the province had been working with municipalities throughout the pandemic and hopes that working relationship continues.

Trending Stories

“I would hope that they, that municipal and other authorities across the province, would take very seriously the expert advice of the chief medical officer and the Alberta public health experts,” Kenney said.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Kenney outlines Alberta’s reopening plan for summer

Nenshi said council will discuss “a path forward” on June 21.

“Currently, my sense is that we probably want to put in a trigger that has to do with the number of people who have second doses, not just first doses,” the mayor said.

“But I want to get some better evidence on that and some better science on that before making a proposal to council.”

On May 31, council raised fines for the mask bylaw to $500 from the previous $100.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Majority of council favours increasing Calgary mask bylaw fine to $500' COVID-19: Majority of council favours increasing Calgary mask bylaw fine to $500
COVID-19: Majority of council favours increasing Calgary mask bylaw fine to $500 – May 10, 2021
